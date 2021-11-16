 Skip to main content
Blackburn Bridge to be reconstructed
Blackburn Bridge to be reconstructed

The Blackburn Bridge, located on South Blackburn Avenue near the east entrance to the Beaver Creek Trails, will be replaced in the next construction year as part of the city’s $5 million street/bridge project. Some funds for the old bridge’s replacement have already been set aside and the rest will be paid through the city’s bond issue. Meanwhile, city officials are looking at many different areas within the city that need work. Once those priorities are determined, the entire project will be put out to bid and the construction will take place next year.

Breaking News