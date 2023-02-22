YORK – The replacement of Blackburn Bridge in York is underway.

After years of discussion about the need for it to be replaced, due to its age, the time is finally here.

After the bridge is completely rebuilt, it will have a new feature by way of a pedestrian crossing which is especially important because it is located at the east entrance to the Beaver Creek Trails.

Construction is expected to last through mid-August.

During the construction, the parking area on the east end of the Beaver Creek Trails will not be accessible for use. Blackburn Avenue from South 13th Street to East Nobes Road will be closed during construction. A detour route will be available, with northbound motorists being routed off Blackburn, onto South 13th Street, and then onto South Grant Avenue.

Southbound motorists on Blackburn Avenue will see the road is closed at East Nobes Road and will have to take an alternate route (west to South Grant Avenue or Lincoln Avenue).

Late last year, the city accepted a bid of $1,475,539.66 for the project. Prior to that, the city began setting aside funds earmarked for this purpose and it is also being financed as part of the large-scale bonded street project that is underway in the city.

The bid for the project was awarded to the contractor, Diamond Engineering Company of Grand Island.