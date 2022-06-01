Blackburn Bridge process starting

YORK – The process of replacing the old Blackburn Bridge in York is starting as the city council will be considering a consulting services agreement when they meet in regular session this week.

They will consider an agreement with Benesch Engineering, with a cost to not exceed $73,664.

The bridge had been on the city’s one- and six-year street program for many years until it was given priority this past year when the city moved forward with bonding to get this project and a number of street projects completed. Federal dollars will contribute to this project as well.

Also during the council’s regular meeting this week:

• The council will consider the appointment of Public Works Director James Paul as the city street superintendent for the remainder of 2022.

• An update will be made to the employee personnel manual pertaining to political activity.

• A preliminary and final plat will be review for Cyber Division.

• The mayor will bring forward the appointment of Austin Phinney as a youth representative to the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Advisory Board for a one-year term.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers on Thursday, June 2.

