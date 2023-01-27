Blackburn Bridge construction to begin

YORK – After years of conversations, financial planning and engineering, reconstruction of the Blackburn Bridge in east York is finally going to begin.

York Public Works Director James Paul said construction and subsequent street closure in that area will begin during next week, the first week of February.

The bridge will be completely rebuilt and when finished, will include a pedestrian crossing as well.

The construction is expected to last through mid-August.

During the construction, the parking area on the east end of the Beaver Creek Trails will not be accessible for use.

Blackburn Avenue from South 13th Street to East Nobes Road will be closed during construction. A detour route will be available, with northbound motorists being routed off Blackburn, onto South 13th Street, and then onto South Grant Avenue.

Southbound motorists on Blackburn Avenue will see the road is closed at East Nobes Road and will have to take an alternate route (west to South Grant Avenue or Lincoln Avenue).