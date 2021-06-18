Black Hills Energy has donated $25,000 to York’s future Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Shown are Julie and Chad Hoffman from the grassroots group behind the playground, with Kevin Jarosz, vice-president of Black Hills operations in Nebraska, and York supervisor Jeff Hohnholt. In a statement issued by the company, “Healthy, vibrant communities are Black Hills Energy’s lifeblood. Last year, as a plan for Peyton Parker Lane Playground surfaced, it was clear how meaningful the project would be to families in York. Early in 2020, Black Hills Energy Special Construction and Maintenance Operations Technician Chad Hoffman and his wife, Julie, started working with other families, York Community Foundation, city leaders and other partners to build a fully inclusive and accessible playground at Mincks Park. The Hoffman’s sons, Peyton and Parker, had a rare genetic disorder, Pelizaeus Merzbacher Disease. Brian and April McDaniel’s son, Lane, suffered from meningitis caused by group B strep. The Hoffmans and McDaniels have worked tirelessly to honor their sons’ memories, and Black Hills Energy is proud to be part of what’s next.”
Black Hills Energy donates $25,000 to Peyton Parker Lane Playground
- Photo provided by Black Hills Energy
