YORK--A class of York High School science students was introduced to nearly 40 pheasants, who recently marked their second week out of the eggshell.
This summer, YHS science teacher Josh Miller kept a couple batches in livestock water tanks, but this batch is getting an upgrade. Thanks to the York Public Schools Foundation, the chicks will live in temporary housing: a “Surrogator.” The Foundation helped fund the souped-up brooder, which lets chicks grow up in the wild, while keeping them safe.
For now, the Surrogator is staying in Miller’s classroom for observation, and will later go into the great outdoors. Only a few days into the class, sophomore Berenice Loza said she has already enjoyed the experience. “I want to see them grow,” she said. And grow they will, however, the main event is slated for next spring, when a new batch heads outdoors. “This is the practice run,” Miller said. In the spring, small groups of students will rotate heading out to check their feathered classmates. “We are going to take them outdoors to some place, and we’re going to go check on them every week,” Loza said. “I’m really looking forward to it.” The game camera positioned towards the Surrogator will offer extra lessons. “When we bring the [game camera’s] SD card back, we can take a look at it in class,” Miller said.
The lessons have already begun. “We had to make observations,” YHS sophomore Andrew VanGomple said. “It was a pretty fun first experience.” The qualities observed have started with fairly simple elements. “We wrote down size, if they were calm, and measured anything we wanted,” Loza said.
So far, VanGomple said, he's enjoyed having pheasants in the classroom.
