Beloved, long-time York resident Birdie Farr peacefully transitioned on July 12, 2023, at the age of 95. Birdie blessed all who knew her with her faith and friendship. She was a shining example of a life well, and thoroughly lived.

Birdie is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, local businessman, John Farr; daughter, Linda Eastman and grandson, Andrew Luster.

She is survived by her daughters, Tonya Martin of Lincoln, Connie Sievert of Lincoln, Gretchen Farr of York and son-in-law, Breck Eastman of York in addition to her grand-children, John (Stephanie) Fears, Chad Martin, Jason (Christine) Wright, Arien (Gwen) Martin, Shawn Wright, Dustin Wright, LaTrice (David) Reed, Penelope Luster and Saunna Luster. Birdie was also blessed with many great and great-great-grandchildren all of whom she loved deeply and impacted their lives in a beautiful and memorable way.

Please join the family in celebrating her life at First United Methodist Church, 309 E 7th St.in York on Saturday, August 5 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society.