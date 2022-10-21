Big plans are afoot in Exeter Fire and Rescue’s future

EXETER --Thirty-two volunteers, including a dozen Emergency Medical Technicians, staff the fire and rescue mission of the Exeter department.

“We get a pretty good turnout for our rescue side,” for ambulance runs, said two-year fire chief Joe Miller. He said the historical average runs to the neighborhood of three calls for service per month, a number that remains fairly stable over time.

The fire barn houses a pumper, a tanker, an ambulance and one 300-gallon tank-equipped, 4WD attack truck for rural grass fire suppression.

Responses to help reach out to wherever needed from the department’s headquarters building in the center of town.

New equipment includes a power cot to enhance the ambulance and new, up-to-date radios throughout to enhance communication department wide.

In addition a wildfire rig is being put together in light of increasingly catastrophic and life-threatening grass and brush fires that have spiked in the state over the past couple of years. Miller and his colleagues have not failed to notice how those massively destructive blazes are creeping closer and closer to Exeter’s territory of responsibility.

The beefy, unstoppable rig takes 4x4 to the next level with a 6x6 axle configuration. FYR-Tec in Gothenburg is charged with the task of retrofitting the former U.S. Forest Service vehicle.

Looking to the future, Miller said bids are currently being taken for a new ambulance and also for a double-bay addition to the fire station. The latter will make room for the new 6x6 as well as space for a wash bay.

The Exeter firemen sponsor an annual street dance and also a golf tournament to bolster the budget and thank local supporters.

“These guys back us really well,” he said of the fire board and regional community at large.