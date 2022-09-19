Big fun at Mustang Round-up

McCOOL JUNCTION -- McCool’s annual Mustang Round-up celebration was once again a success. Activities were plentiful for those young to old as they celebrated this year’s theme, “Then, Now and Forever Proud.”

The weekend-long festival began on Friday with a car show and wine tasting. Before heading to the football game against Heartland, attendees fulfilled their cravings at the depot chicken feed at the Town Hall. The night ended with people dancing under the stars to music by the Ain’t Dead Yet band.

Saturday activities began with a parade where floats decked out in red, white and blue paraded through downtown McCool. Following the parade, there were many outdoor activities including a Husker tailgate, bounce houses and dunk booth all held at the Town Hall. The Clay Real Live Animal Barn was also open for kids wanting to meet any furry critters. In the afternoon, a friendly competition of cornhole was held along with water play time hosted by the McCool Fire Department, and a dodgeball tournament. The day was wrapped up with community favorite activities such as the rib feed, glow ladder tournament and kids’ movie on the wall showcasing “Sandlot.”

Activities on Sunday did not disappoint. It was an early morning for community members who went to the pancake feed at the town hall. In the afternoon, there were duck races, a golf cart poker run around town and pee-wee football versus Thayer. The last of activities was a fish fry with all the fixings held at the Town Hall and flag retirement ceremony at dusk.