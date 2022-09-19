 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCool Junction

Big fun at Mustang Round-up

IMG_8215.JPG

At Mustang Round-up, the McCool Junction High School Band marches through downtown McCool.

 Naomy Snider

McCOOL JUNCTION -- McCool’s annual Mustang Round-up celebration was once again a success. Activities were plentiful for those young to old as they celebrated this year’s theme, “Then, Now and Forever Proud.”

The weekend-long festival began on Friday with a car show and wine tasting. Before heading to the football game against Heartland, attendees fulfilled their cravings at the depot chicken feed at the Town Hall. The night ended with people dancing under the stars to music by the Ain’t Dead Yet band.

Saturday activities began with a parade where floats decked out in red, white and blue paraded through downtown McCool. Following the parade, there were many outdoor activities including a Husker tailgate, bounce houses and dunk booth all held at the Town Hall. The Clay Real Live Animal Barn was also open for kids wanting to meet any furry critters. In the afternoon, a friendly competition of cornhole was held along with water play time hosted by the McCool Fire Department, and a dodgeball tournament. The day was wrapped up with community favorite activities such as the rib feed, glow ladder tournament and kids’ movie on the wall showcasing “Sandlot.”

Activities on Sunday did not disappoint. It was an early morning for community members who went to the pancake feed at the town hall. In the afternoon, there were duck races, a golf cart poker run around town and pee-wee football versus Thayer. The last of activities was a fish fry with all the fixings held at the Town Hall and flag retirement ceremony at dusk.

IMG_8325.JPG

Marilyn White of McCool dishes up a mean sloppy joe at the church ladies’ luncheon.
IMG_8337.JPG

Beating the heat with snow cones are Kya and Jasey Cheek at Mustang Round-up.
IMG_8350.JPG

Scott Yates takes a breather before getting dunked one last time at the dunk booth.
IMG_8358.JPG

At Mustang Round-up, Leo Linabery grins at his massive cotton candy.
IMG_8368.JPG

Kierstyn Betka cradles a gerbil at the FFA petting zoo, one of the many attractions at Mustang Round-up. 
IMG_8378.JPG

Getting soaked by the McCool Fire Department is Owen Yates.
IMG_8389.JPG

Steve Gerken of McCool makes the perfect toss during the cornhole tournament at Mustang Round-Up
IMG_8421.JPG

The fish fry was enjoyed by many at the 2022 Mustang Round-Up.
