Bids likely to be taken for 2022 street project between January and March

YORK – The York City Council has approved several agreements with Benesch for consulting services as the large street/bridge project slated for next year.
“This is the next step, as we move forward, as they will create the proposals and go out for bids,” explained York City Administrator Sue Crawford during the council’s last meeting.
“And these consulting services agreements are part of the bond,” added Mayor Barry Redfern.
A representative from Benesch said they expect to take bids between January and March.
Also during the last city council meeting:
• Council members approved the purchase of a diesel generator (using state bids) in the amount of $38,020. York Public Works Director James Paul said the generator is for a city well house. It was also already approved in the 2021-22 budget.
• Council members agreed to the purchase of a 2021 Ford ¾ ton extended cab 4x4 truck (using state bids) in the amount of $33,902. This goes a long with fleet replacement for public works and was also approved in the 2021-22 budget.
• The council approved the annual maintenance agreement with the state department of transportation as it outlines responsibilities of the state, counties and cities. This is done every year at this time.
• The council considered approval of a landfill lease agreement between the York Area Solid Waste Agency and Werner Construction for the least of a 3-acre site for the sum of $3,000 a year. As explained by Mayor Redfern, “They have been out there for a number of years and we had to move them – so they will now lease three acres instead of seven.”
• The council also approved the purchase of two Kawasaki mowers in the amount of $31,833. These purchases were in the budget and York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts explained they will be used for the ballpark complex and are part of the city’s maintenance rotation.