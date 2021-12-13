Bids likely to be taken for 2022 street project between January and March

YORK – The York City Council has approved several agreements with Benesch for consulting services as the large street/bridge project slated for next year.

“This is the next step, as we move forward, as they will create the proposals and go out for bids,” explained York City Administrator Sue Crawford during the council’s last meeting.

“And these consulting services agreements are part of the bond,” added Mayor Barry Redfern.

A representative from Benesch said they expect to take bids between January and March.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also during the last city council meeting:

• Council members approved the purchase of a diesel generator (using state bids) in the amount of $38,020. York Public Works Director James Paul said the generator is for a city well house. It was also already approved in the 2021-22 budget.

• Council members agreed to the purchase of a 2021 Ford ¾ ton extended cab 4x4 truck (using state bids) in the amount of $33,902. This goes a long with fleet replacement for public works and was also approved in the 2021-22 budget.