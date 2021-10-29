Bid considered for community center floor

YORK – A bid was presented to the York City Council regarding new flooring for the York Community Center during their most recent meeting, with it being awarded by split-vote to a Lincoln company.

“This is part of the bond issue project. The reason it is being brought to the council is that it didn’t go through the general bid,” Mayor Barry Redfern explained to the council. “The city received three bids. The money is there and this includes flooring and some asbestos removal.”

“This will be for the flooring in the meeting room, weight room and the area where the museum was,” said York Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts.

While there were three quotes given consideration by the city, the council was presented with the recommended bid of $58,188 from Midwest Floor Covering Inc. in Lincoln.

“I was disappointed that the recommended bid is not from a business in York,” said Councilman Jerry Wilkinson. “I called local contractors and some said they submitted bids for this. Is anyone who bid present so they can answer questions?”

No local bidders were in the audience during the council meeting.

“My question is why this bid, from a company that is not in York?” Wilkinson asked.