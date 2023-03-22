YORK – A $75,000 bid for a new indoor playground at the York Community Center has been approved.

York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts presented the bid options to the council this past week. She said the city received three bids – all with a $75,000 price tag – and the one from Orca Coast Playground “will do what we want with the least amount of space.”

The indoor playground will be a permanent fixture in the kids’ Fun City area. The current play feature was not as substantial and took on a good amount of wear and tear because so many kids have been utilizing it. This new structure will be able to withstand a lot of use.

The city budgeted that exact amount for the playground feature.

“The area is being used like crazy,” added York Mayor Barry Redfern.

The Fun City area was added inside the community center as part of the large renovation project which recently took place.

The council approved the bid and the work will begin.

Folts also noted the diving board for the indoor pool has broken and it will take 6-8 months to replace it.