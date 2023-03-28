Please join the Linder family in celebrating the life of Beverly Linder-Eide on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 1:30 - 3:30 pm. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in York.
Beverly Linder-Eide
