Bethesda to present Handel's Messiah to celebrate Christmas

HENDERSON – Handel's Messiah is one of the finest wonders of the musical world. Written for Easter, it took time for Messiah to find its niche as a Christmas favorite as the whole first part is about the birth of Christ.

The Bethesda Mennonite Church Choir will present Handel’s Messiah on December 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson at 930 16th Street. This free event will celebrate the birth of Christ in song this Christmas.

The choir, directed by Rod Drews, will be accompanied by the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra and Laura Steingard, harpsichord. Soloists include: Leah Purdy, Soprano; Kate Butler, Mezzo-Soprano; Richard Drews, Tenor; and William Shamos, Bass.

The Bethesda Mennonite Church Chancel Choir has a rich tradition of a high level of music performance for both worship service settings and special performances. All performances by the Chancel Choir are intended to be an outreach of Bethesda Mennonite Church. Besides Messiah, the choir has presented Vivaldi’s Gloria, Durante’s Magnificat, and David Willcock’s Christmas Carols with orchestra and soloists.

The first presentation of Messiah at Bethesda was in 1969 under the direction of Don Peters with soloists and keyboard accompaniment. In 1981 the choir began a partnership with the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra from Lincoln to accompany the performance. This relationship continues to the present day. Every three years, Bethesda makes the commitment to offer this type of outreach to the public. There is no cost for admission and the service is supported by a freewill offering.