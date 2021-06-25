Bethesda Mennonite Church, Henderson

October of 1874 heralded the coming of a group of Mennonites from South Russia. Thirty-five families settled down on the Great Plains of Nebraska in York and Hamilton Counties. In the summer of 1880, the first church building was erected one mile north and one-half mile east of Henderson, according to local history books.
In 1893, a Sunday School was started “because of the need for additional religious training. Religious instruction for their children had always been a concern for the Mennonites,” says a passage from the history book, “Yesterday and Today.” In their school, the primary textbook was the Bible and memorization played an important part in their religious education. This early school, started by the Mennonites, embodied the three focusses of these people for their children: the church, the school and the German language.
In 1906, a new Bethesda Church building was constructed in Henderson. Dedication took place on December 16, 1906. But by 1931, there was a need for additional facilities for expansion within the church. However, during the night of Aug, 28, 1931, fire gutted the not-yet-completed church building. “Carpenters had finished their work and the painters had worked but one day” before the new addition was ruined.
“But in less than a month after the fire, a cornerstone was laid for a new structure and on March 6, 1932, the new building was dedicated. This same cornerstone is incorporated into the present educational building near the site of where it lay in the original building.”
In 1947, the church library was opened and later expanded.
In 1952, an assistant pastor was asked to serve in order to aid in expanding religious instruction.
“By 1956, it was clear that either the church building had become too small or the congregation had become too large and plans were made to build a new sanctuary. On May 4, 1958, the new sanctuary was dedicated. For the next few years, Sunday School classes met in the new sanctuary, the old church and the old high school gym. In 1962, the people were ready to begin on a new educational building,” history books say.
May 17, 1963, witnessed a groundbreaking service and on Aug. 11, 1963, the date stone and cornerstone were put down for the new educational building. The dedication service was held on July 5, 1964.
