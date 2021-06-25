Bethesda Mennonite Church, Henderson

October of 1874 heralded the coming of a group of Mennonites from South Russia. Thirty-five families settled down on the Great Plains of Nebraska in York and Hamilton Counties. In the summer of 1880, the first church building was erected one mile north and one-half mile east of Henderson, according to local history books.

In 1893, a Sunday School was started “because of the need for additional religious training. Religious instruction for their children had always been a concern for the Mennonites,” says a passage from the history book, “Yesterday and Today.” In their school, the primary textbook was the Bible and memorization played an important part in their religious education. This early school, started by the Mennonites, embodied the three focusses of these people for their children: the church, the school and the German language.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 1906, a new Bethesda Church building was constructed in Henderson. Dedication took place on December 16, 1906. But by 1931, there was a need for additional facilities for expansion within the church. However, during the night of Aug, 28, 1931, fire gutted the not-yet-completed church building. “Carpenters had finished their work and the painters had worked but one day” before the new addition was ruined.