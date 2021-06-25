Bethel Lutheran Church, formerly known as East Avenue United Methodist Church

The first permanent York Church of the United Brethren in Christ was established in 1887 with presiding elder, E.W. Johnson in charge. The 13 charter members held services in the Universality Church building on East Seventh Street. When it was not available, the small group met in a storeroom in northern York.

In 1888-89, a home for the newly organized church was erected on the corner of Grant Avenue and 12th Street. The membership was increased by the establishment of York College in 1890. By 1892, a “more commodious structure was needed,” history books say, “and the growing congregation accepted an invitation to hold worship services on the college campus.”

In 1893, the present building site for the church – at East Avenue and Eighth Street – was purchased. Despite drought conditions and the resulting scarcity of money, the building project was begun. On Dec. 1, 1901, the new brick church was dedicated.

On Dec. 7, 1925, a committee met to launch plans for building the present great church building. By April, 1926, the old church had been torn down. On June 13, 1926, the cornerstone of the new (today’s present) building was laid with impressive ceremonies.