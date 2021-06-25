Bethel Lutheran Church, formerly known as East Avenue United Methodist Church

The first permanent York Church of the United Brethren in Christ was established in 1887 with presiding elder, E.W. Johnson in charge. The 13 charter members held services in the Universality Church building on East Seventh Street. When it was not available, the small group met in a storeroom in northern York.
In 1888-89, a home for the newly organized church was erected on the corner of Grant Avenue and 12th Street. The membership was increased by the establishment of York College in 1890. By 1892, a “more commodious structure was needed,” history books say, “and the growing congregation accepted an invitation to hold worship services on the college campus.”
In 1893, the present building site for the church – at East Avenue and Eighth Street – was purchased. Despite drought conditions and the resulting scarcity of money, the building project was begun. On Dec. 1, 1901, the new brick church was dedicated.
On Dec. 7, 1925, a committee met to launch plans for building the present great church building. By April, 1926, the old church had been torn down. On June 13, 1926, the cornerstone of the new (today’s present) building was laid with impressive ceremonies.
Dedication Day for the new church building was April 24, 1927. The following statement is a quote from the “Religious Telescope,” on May 14, 1927: “The church, stately, surpassingly beautiful, both as to exterior and interior, far the best in the city of York and the most commodious of any of our churches in the west, is surely an inspiration to our whole church.”
In 1932, the York United Evangelical congregation joined that of the United Brethren – 14 years before the two denominations actually merged, according to “Yesterday and Today, History of York County.”
In 1934, Rev. A.L. Deever came to the York United Brethren parish at a time when drought and The Depression placed a tremendous strain on every resource of the church.
Rev. Gilbert Savery came to the pastorate of the York church in 1940, serving the congregation well through years of war.
There was an official merger in 1946 of the United Evangelical Church and the Church of the United Brethren. The new name, Evangelical United Brethren, was promptly abbreviated by most of the E.U.B.
The need for additional parking prompted the purchase of ground across the street west of the church in 1961. The work of tearing down a house and leveling the lots was soon completed and the new facility at East Avenue and Eighth Street was put to good use.
In 1962, Shiloh Evangelical United Brethren Church merged with the York congregation.
In 1968, the Evangelical United Brethren Church and the Methodist Church became a reality – and this church became the East Avenue United Methodist Church.
Today, the beautiful church at East Avenue and Eighth Street is the location of the Bethel Lutheran Church. The grand, beautiful church still stands with many original features and continues to be a place of worship and fellowship.