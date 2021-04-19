Best-selling children's authors visit St. Joe's

YORK – Two New York Times Best-Selling children’s book authors/illustrators visited St. Joseph Catholic School in York this past week, as part of the Plum Creek Literacy Festival outreach.

Visiting St. Joe’s were Sherri Rinker and John Hendrix.

Rinker is the author of the famed “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site” series, as well as the children’s books “It’s So Quiet,” “Revver the Speedway Squirrel,” “How to Put an Octopus to Bed,” and “Three Cheers for Kid McGeer.”

Hendrix is an illustrator/author of many children’s books, including “Shooting at the Stars,” “Drawing Is Magic,” and “Miracle Man: The Story of Jesus.” His illustrations have appeared on book jackets, newspapers and magazines all over the country.

The Plum Creek Literacy Festival, founded in 1996, is sponsored by Concordia University in Seward. The program is to encourage a love of reading, writing and books by bringing nationally renowned authors and illustrators to Nebraska who present interactive worships and keynote events for school children and adults.