Bernice Mason is a lifelong advocate for veterans, children

“I loved all ages of the children,” she said of her three-plus decades at the library. “In the later years” libraries “were promoting reading to infants and toddlers,” which was right down her alley.

“I especially loved the pre-school story hours” with kids from local daycare providers. Head Start youngsters would come on a regular basis and “I really liked them,” she said, “and I loved the teenage volunteers. They were just fun for me to deal with.”

In its heyday, she said, Summer Reading Camp would draw as many as 300 kids which required a small army of willing teens to manage.

But this lively senior citizen is a computer-age lady, too … or at least she was.

Mason dutifully purchased one at age 90 and, “Mostly played with it for eight years.” The best and most useful thing about it, she came to learn, was the amazing source of global information we know as Google. “After eight years” she said, “the computer died. I didn’t replace it. I thought I was too old to learn a new one.”

Also Thursday afternoon, Connie Hubbard of the VFW Irven J. Blum Auxiliary No. 1609 visited Mason to make a special presentation.