Benedict woman sentenced to jail on drug conviction

YORK – Sentencing proceedings were held in York County District Court this past week for Victoria Gilbert, 31, of Benedict, on convictions of possession of a controlled substance and first offense resisting arrest.

A deputy was on regular patrol on Highway 34 when he saw a strange light coming from a vehicle, in the construction zone, in the middle of the night. The light was blinding and then the vehicle turned onto Road H.

A traffic stop was initiated and Timothy Welch was found to be the driver.

When the deputy, according to court documents, told Welch he was going to write him a warning for a traffic violation, Welch “threw open the driver’s door and began yelling” in the deputy’s face. The deputy said he was trying to calm Welch down when Gilbert, who was a passenger in Welch’s vehicle, attempted to exit the vehicle and another deputy informed her to stay in the vehicle.

While they were arresting Welch, who was allegedly being very agitated and aggressive, it is alleged Gilbert again opened the passenger door, leaned out and yelled at the deputies. They said she leaned herself out of the passenger window yelling obscenities at the deputies.

After Welch was arrested and secured in the cruiser, Gilbert told the deputies she was late for work. When she was asked if she had any weapons, she stated she had a knife on her hip, which was concealed under a jacket and her shirt, in a sheath.

The deputy’s canine indicated to the presence of narcotics.

When she was informed a search would be taking place, she was said to have sworn at the deputies before attempting to walk away. She also resisted as she was being arrested, according to court documents.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a machete, a bag containing a glass smoking pipe and three plastic bags with methamphetamine residue, a tooter straw used for methamphetamine, two THC container pucks, one THC vaporizer, one marijuana pipe, a dugout containing marijuana, one plastic container of marijuana, another machete, a yellow-handled pocket knife with a two-inch blade and a Gerber folding knife with a 3 ½-inch blade.

This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced her to five months in jail for the conviction of possession of a controlled substance and two months for resisting arrest. She was also given credit for 152 days already served in the York County Jail.