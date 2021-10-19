Benedict woman arraigned on possession, resisting charges

Done

YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held in York County District Court for Victoria Gilbert, 31, of Benedict, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a police officer and first offense resisting arrest.

A deputy was on regular patrol on Highway 34 when he saw a strange light coming from a vehicle, in the construction zone, in the middle of the night. The light was blinding and then the vehicle turned onto Road H.

A traffic stop was initiated and Timothy Welch was found to be the driver.

When the deputy, according to court documents, told Welch he was going to write him a warning for a traffic violation, Welch “threw open the driver’s door and began yelling” in the deputy’s face. The deputy said he was trying to calm Welch down when Gilbert, who was a passenger in Welch’s vehicle, attempted to exit the vehicle and another deputy informed her to stay in the vehicle.

While they were arresting Welch, who was allegedly being very agitated and aggressive, it is alleged Gilbert again opened the passenger door, leaned out and yelled at the deputies. They allege she leaned herself out of the passenger window yelling obscenities at the deputies.