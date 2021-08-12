Benedict Neighbors -- Restoring PK’s with faith and friendship

BENEDICT -- Six months ago, the thought of owning a restaurant was not something on the minds of lifelong friends Misty Hirschfeld or Genni Lekai until the opportunity was brought to them.
Hirschfeld and Lekai went to school together when they were younger. Lekai now lives in Waco and Hirschfeld lives in Benedict.
“We actually graduated together,” Hirschfeld said. “We went to Centennial in Utica, and we’ve been friends since we were 14.”
PK’s was once a well-known restaurant owned by Pat and Karen Leach for almost 20 years. The restaurant was sold in 2018 when the couple thought they wanted to retire, but it unfortunately went back on the market in November last year.
When it first went back on the market, Pat called Hirschfeld to suggest she buy it. Hirschfeld was surprised because she had never owned a restaurant before.
“I was talking to Genni later that week,” Hirschfeld said. “I told her we should buy PK’s and run it together. We thought it was a joke at the time, but when it came up for auction in May, we bought it. It has definitely been a journey that God has put in our paths.”
Hirschfeld said her skills for the business will be with business and accounting. Lekai is bringing the food service experience since she was in the industry for 20 years. Lekai was once a lead cook at Willow Brook Assisted Living in York, and she used to bake out her home with her business Genni’s Sweet Treats.
Hirschfeld and Lekai said they have received help from their husbands, Chad and Alex, as well as help from their family and community members. Both Hirschfeld and Lekai’s friends have helped build the bar in the back room.
“People from Stromsburg have plumbed and helped with the appliances,” Hirschfeld said. “A company in York helped make the signs. We tried to do as much as we could locally,”
Hirschfeld and Lekai had different reasons for why they decided to restore the restaurant. Hirschfeld said her main intention is to restore the community in Benedict. People were sad when PK’s closed.
“For Chad and I, this is our community,” Hirschfeld said. “He grew up here, and he’s always lived within five miles of this town. There is a small-town pride and closeness here.”
Lekai said her reason was a more personal decision, but she felt this was the right opportunity to join in a business with a person she loves.
“I lost a grandson who was two months old,” Lekai said. “Their family lived with us. When something like that happens, it changes your life. If I’m at home, I want to spend time with my family and not bake out of my home. This gives me a separate place to do what I love. It can make my heart happy again.”
So far, Hirschfeld and Lekai have been making interior changes like putting fresh paint and changing the flooring. They also replaced the reach-in coolers with a walk-in to free up space for a baking area.
“I thought it was the biggest thing to have the door cut out of the cinderblocks,” Lekai said.
Both Lekai and Hirschfeld said they want the restaurant to be an open space for the community to improve fellowship.
“Farmers working out in the field can come here and have a hot meal,” Hirschfeld said. “They don’t have to feel like they have to take their shoes off or make sure they are clean. They can come as they are. We hope to serve for a long time.”
Hirschfeld said Pat Leach is coming back to the restaurant as an employee to show how he ran the original restaurant. He is also going to show them how he cooked the food he was famous for.
“Pat is just a priceless person,” Lekai said. “He’s recovered the tables and built some shelving. He really wants us to be successful, and for it to be a thriving place for the community. We couldn’t have done it without him.”
Hirschfeld said it was sad for Pat and Karen to see their restaurant close.
“He’s very excited to get everything going again,” Hirschfeld said. “I think it made him sad when it closed. Obviously COVID hit and it wasn’t easy to get through. When it closed in November, I think it got him thinking. In turn, it got us thinking. That’s where the name PK’s Revival came in. It’s reviving a lot of things.”
Hirschfeld said she describes the theme of the new restaurant as rustic chic. Both Lekai and Hirschfeld think there is a good flow within the building.
“We will have the bar in the front room, and then there is a family dining area,” Lekai said. “Benedict was founded because of the railroad, so we will have a railroad theme in the back room.”
Hirschfeld said in the back room, there will also be a world map for people to pin where they are from. There will be a neon sign that says “This is the place.”
“I’m looking forward to being here in the morning,” Lekai said. “I’ll have some baked goods ready when the door opens at 9 a.m. I’ll learn people’s names hopefully, and they can learn who I am.”
Hirschfeld said people are excited for them to be open. There have been a few learning curves they have been getting used to, including learning the cash register system.
An official opening date hasn’t been set yet, but Hirschfeld and Lekai said it will be within the next month.
The two created a catch phrase they think represents the mission of PK’s. They hope it sticks with all the people who visit.
“PK’s Revival. Revival begins in the individual’s heart. Let it begin with us. Our community, our lives, our PK’s.”