Benedict Neighbors -- Restoring PK’s with faith and friendship

“I thought it was the biggest thing to have the door cut out of the cinderblocks,” Lekai said.

Both Lekai and Hirschfeld said they want the restaurant to be an open space for the community to improve fellowship.

“Farmers working out in the field can come here and have a hot meal,” Hirschfeld said. “They don’t have to feel like they have to take their shoes off or make sure they are clean. They can come as they are. We hope to serve for a long time.”

Hirschfeld said Pat Leach is coming back to the restaurant as an employee to show how he ran the original restaurant. He is also going to show them how he cooked the food he was famous for.

“Pat is just a priceless person,” Lekai said. “He’s recovered the tables and built some shelving. He really wants us to be successful, and for it to be a thriving place for the community. We couldn’t have done it without him.”

Hirschfeld said it was sad for Pat and Karen to see their restaurant close.