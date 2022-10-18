Benedict native finds calling as pastor, farmer

SHENANDOAH, Iowa – A dream begins with a prayer, a plan and a story. This is a story about Pastor Christopher Maronde (formerly of the Benedict, Nebraska area) and his wife Bethany (Stoops) Maronde. It’s a story that has built its foundation on the conditioning both received growing up on Midwest family farms and is blossoming into the vision that is becoming the Lutheran Institute of Regenerative Agriculture nestled within the rolling hills of farmland and pastures outside Shenandoah, Iowa.

Thanks to the open arms of Bethany’s parents, a long journey led the Maronde family and their three daughters back to rural Iowa to serve two Missouri Synod Lutheran churches and to serve God through careful stewardship of the soil. But even more so, they have a dream to bring people back to the land.

“A lot of people are feeling very isolated and alone and are longing to get together,” Bethany said, taking a deep, soulful breath. “It’s built into us as people to do real things with other people, with our family and friends. There’s a lot of joy built into this effort.”

A farm cannot be managed all alone, she went on to say, “This land and this place, someone worked so hard to keep it going. It needs to be cared for and revived. It’s crying out, ‘Someone take care of me.’”

“The Lutheran Institute of Regenerative Agriculture, at its core, is intent upon teaching people how to grow their own food,” Christopher began. “It’s about becoming anti-fragile Christians, congregations and pastors. My answer to being anti-fragile is knowing how to grow your own food and how to care for the soil. It’s about being able to take care of yourself, so the world doesn’t have a place to put a lever underneath you and dislodge you. If you can raise your own food, you have put yourself in a better position to resist the world’s pressures that might be put on Christians. It’s just good for people.”

“We’re trying to restore what has been lost like the experiences I grew up with such as picking a chicken egg out of a nest and touching the soil. We’re knitting that back together,” Bethany pointed out.

“My vision is to wake up in the morning, run out and do our chores, go into the classroom and read the Bible, great literature, and go out and work and talk about what we are learning,” Christopher said passionately. “It’s about enjoying God’s earth, fellowship together, and having great conversations about history, literature and theology all together. I hope and pray we’re able to model a way for the students who come here to provide for their own families.”

It's about the fellowship and relationships with the land they both remember from growing up, Bethany explained. “The land we are working on for the institute is not the original Stoops family farm, but my dad did take care of it for a distant relative. I remember growing up we had our great aunt next door and had chickens, hogs squealing around eating walnuts, and we raised bucket calves. We butchered hogs and cattle and had a garden. Then all of that started going away and it got easier to just go to the store and get stuff.”

Bethany is highly motivated in her research about varying styles of agriculture including permaculture and Hügelkultur, “I had these ‘ah-ha’ moments and realized over time there is a more abundant and fun way to do this while still paying honor to all the wonderful learnings I had while growing up. It’s just tweaking things a bit. It’s about learning to do this with more beautiful ease so we can all work together and do so in joy.”

“I also grew up on a small, Nebraska farm near the town of Benedict,” Christopher added. “We had a few hundred acres of farm ground, cattle and pigs. I also showed bucket calves and hogs at the fair and Grandma and Grandpa had chickens. I remember every year butchering chickens and gathering in the shed to process a hog or a cow. A lot of the things we are trying to get going here are things I am familiar with and things I remember doing when I was young.

“I thought I was always going to be a farmer, but the Lord led me in a different direction, then He laughs and eventually puts it all together,” Christopher said smiling. “Dad retired from farming when I was in middle school. That was kind of the time I also was thinking of being a farmer myself. Then the Lord planted another idea in my mind and in eighth grade I was chatting with recruiters from the seminary.”

Knowing he was headed to be a pastor, Christopher still helped on the family farm, worked for local farmers and a seed corn company while going through junior high and high school. Then the two farm kids met while attending Concordia College (now Concordia University) in Seward.

“The first summer we were dating, Bethany went home and helped her dad all summer,” Christopher recalled. “I was busy working at the seed company. It was a common background.”

The Marondes were married right after college in May of 2006. Their journeys took them many places including Fort Wayne, Ind., where they served a rural church of 900 members and a school with 200 students. There was also a year spent in New York surrounded by dairy farmers for Christopher’s vicarage and then back to Fort Wayne.

“We also served two little churches in Denison, Iowa. I really enjoyed that,” Christopher said. “After four years there, I took a call to Lincoln and was at Good Shepherd for four years and taught Old Testament at Concordia in Seward.”

Christopher loves the current step in their journey as he continues to pursue his Ph.D. while the family is close to Bethany’s parents. “We could have simply said we’re going to help Bethany’s mom and dad and serve a couple parishes. We are doing this too, but it’s not the end of the story.”

“God was saying this is what you need to do,” Bethany said. “It’s a convergence of a lot of ideas all at the same time. I had a longing to be back home, to be close to family and Christopher has a love for teaching, serving others and farming too.”

What God said they needed to do is well underway in mind and heart, with plenty of physical work to do and business planning. The couple recently hosted friends from Texas who put in sweat equity beginning to clear the area where the institute will unfold in design and vision.

An old, solid barn will become dorm rooms and a meeting area. They are also planning to move from their current home down the road to the property where the institute will be based. “We have a beautiful barn we feel should be utilized in some wonderful way and properties that need a lot of care, too much for one farmer to take care of. A very important part of this is focusing on vocations so that we can train everybody. A Lutheran education is for everyone – plumbers, electricians, farmers, teachers, pastors and more. We thought we could utilize the barn for students to come and live, learn, and grow a deep desire to love and care for the earth,” Bethany continued.

“We have been so encouraged by the response from folks around the synod for this project,” Christopher said with gratitude. “If there are folks who think it’s silly, at least they aren’t telling us. We’ve had so many people come out of the woodwork and that has been just wonderful.”

“Dear friends from New York reached out to us and said, ‘We thought we were the only ones who thought this way,’” Bethany added.

“The way this world has become so separated, I can’t wait to have students come out and to have their energy out here,” Christopher went on. “I loved that about teaching in the classroom in college and now we can have that here.

“We can teach students how to use these agricultural techniques and show them there is a better way. What I especially want to promote is the absolute fact that these regenerative techniques are scalable. If they’re going into urban gardening, they can use them with those efforts. If they want a much larger operation, there is proof they work there too,” Christopher said with confidence. “We want to model different systems and show them different practices that can be done on a small, medium or large scale.”

Driving up to the property of the future Lutheran Institute of Regenerative agriculture, there are conservation terraces running up and down the farmland hills where Bethany said, “I would love to see that area in silvopasture, with carefully designed terraces so you could have a mix of fruit and nuts and all those nitrogen fixers, along with berries that would increase both human and soil health. In between, I envision the positive impact of animals grazing. With animals, you are adding such richness and reaping many benefits. As the animals work their way through, they are fertilizing and feeding the soil that is caring for all the trees and plants that feed us. It’s a tightly knit cycle working together.”

In closing, Christopher said with absolute certainty, “We want to use this as a place for the good of the church and the good of the world.”

Learn more at www.lutheransinag.org and/or call/text Pastor Christopher Maronde at: 402-802-4279.