Benedict man pleads not guilty to child abuse, strangulation

Deputies say in the affidavit filed with the court, “the conditions in the residence were deplorable. In the kitchen, there were fly feces on the ceiling and walls and trash scattered everywhere. In the stairwell leading to (children’s) bedrooms, there was a brown substance on the wall along with pet hair and what appeared to be food debris on the stairs. In the upstairs bathroom there was trash and more animal feces on the ground. One (child’s) bedroom was located in the basement of the residence. Her bedroom along with the laundry room were flooded and there were dog feces scattered across the floor. There was no place in the room where you could stand where there was not standing water. The area rug next to the bed, the items under the bed and the couch in her room were soaked in water. Based off water stains on the side of the couch, it appears the water level was as high as six inches at one time. The basement had an odor of mildew and mold. (One child) stated the water has been in the basement for a while and the dog feces have been in the basement for a while as well.”