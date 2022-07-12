Benedict man gets jail time on two separate cases

YORK – Timothy Welch, 41, of Benedict, has been sentenced to jail in two separate cases in which he was initially charged with 10 felonies and two misdemeanors.

In the first case, Welch was charged with three felonies. In the second, he was charged with seven felonies and two misdemeanors.

The first case involved reports he was chasing and threatening people in Benedict with a machete and there were pictures taken of him doing so. In that case, he was charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 3 felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; and terroristic threats, a Class 4 felony. He later pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 3 felony and the other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. This past week, for this case, he was sentenced to three months in jail with credit for nine days already served.

The second case came later, while Welch was on bond for the first. This involved a traffic stop just off Highway 34 in York County.

According to court documents, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were on regular patrol, late at night, on Highway 34, near Road H. It was noted that this stretch of road was closed to outside traffic due to the reconstruction project on Highway 34. In court documents, the deputies indicate they saw an extremely bright light traveling toward them, making it hard to see. The deputies pulled over the side of the road and they saw the light was coming from a van that then turned off Highway 34 onto Road H. They said the light appeared to be a LED light bar which was positioned inside the vehicle on the front dash.

The deputies followed the van and a records check showed the vehicle was owned by Welch, whom they knew was out on bond for a case in which he threatened individuals with a large knife in Benedict – and the large knife had never been recovered by law enforcement.

Based on traffic violations, the deputies conducted a traffic stop on Road H just south of Highway 34.

“In looking in the interior of the vehicle, I could see various containers of butane fuel, a butane torch and a Crown Royal bag,” the deputy said in the affidavit filed with the court. “Timothy appeared to not be wearing a shirt and had a headlamp affixed to his forehead. As (the other deputy) was speaking with him regarding the traffic stop, Timothy grew increasingly agitated. (The other deputy) had him exit the vehicle and come to the rear of the vehicle. Timothy began to yell and curse at us and became argumentative. As he was being told he was being detained, he began to walk back towards his vehicle. He was placed in handcuffs due to his increasingly belligerent demeanor and the potential of weapons being in the vehicle. After handcuffs were applied, he continued to yell and argue. He was repeatedly asked to walk toward the patrol unit and he would not move. He continued to not comply. While at the front of the patrol unit, Timothy repeatedly struck his head on the hood of the patrol unit. He refused to get into the backseat and yelled at me to ‘write the f*** warning or whatever the f** it is.’ He refused to get into the back seat of the patrol unit.”

The deputies were eventually able to get Welch inside the patrol unit, according to court documents, but he continued to yell, scream and be physically uncooperative. He also yelled at deputies, “F*** kill yourself you piece of shit” as he thrashed about.

One of the county’s canines, Justice, alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a machete in a sheath between the driver’s seat and the front passenger seat – the machete was double-bladed with one end being a straight blade and the opposite end was serrated. The approximate length of the straight blade was 11 ½ inches and the serrated blade portion was approximately 10 inches.

They say in that same sheath of the machete was a throwing knife with a length of about two inches.

The deputy say they also found a Gerber brand knife between the driver and passenger seats, with a length of 3 ½ inches.

In the affidavit, deputies say all the knives were “capable of inflicting cutting, stabbing or tearing wounds which could be capable of producing death or serious bodily injury.”

They added that in a sunglasses case, they found baggies with methamphetamine residue, a glass methamphetamine pipe with residue and a tooter straw.

Deputies said they also found marijuana and paraphernalia.

They said a review of Welch’s criminal history showed he is a convicted felon with a prior conviction for possession with intent to deliver. He also has one prior conviction for possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and he was out on bond for a case involving possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

The deputies added, in the affidavit, that in the prior case against Welch, witnesses had provided a photo they took while being threatened by Welch with the large knife – deputies said the machete found in the vehicle matched the one in the photo.

In this case, Welch pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, also a Class 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Per the plea agreement, the rest of the charges were dismissed. During proceedings this past week, Welch was sentenced to a term of 10 months in jail for the conviction of possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and he was given credit for 255 days already served. For possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, he was sentenced to 10 months in jail. For possession of a controlled substance, he was sentenced to a term of five months in jail to be followed by 18 months of post-release supervision.