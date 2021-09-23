Benedict man facing illegal weapons charges

“In looking in the interior of the vehicle, I could see various containers of butane fuel, a butane torch and a Crown Royal bag,” the deputy said in the affidavit filed with the court. “Timothy appeared to not be wearing a shirt and had a headlamp affixed to his forehead. As (the other deputy) was speaking with him regarding the traffic stop, Timothy grew increasingly agitated. (The other deputy) had him exit the vehicle and come to the rear of the vehicle. Timothy began to yell and curse at us and became argumentative. As he was being told he was being detained, he began to walk back towards his vehicle. He was placed in handcuffs due to his increasingly belligerent demeanor and the potential of weapons being in the vehicle. After handcuffs were applied, he continued to yell and argue. He was repeatedly asked to walk toward the patrol unit and he would not move. He continued to not comply. While at the front of the patrol unit, Timothy repeatedly struck his head on the hood of the patrol unit. He refused to get into the backseat and yelled at me to ‘write the f*** warning or whatever the f** it is.’ He refused to get into the back seat of the patrol unit.”