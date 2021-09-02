Benedict man accused of chasing another person with knife

YORK – A case involving use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, weapon possession by a prohibited person and terroristic threats – filed against Timothy Welch, 41, of Benedict – has been bound over to District Court.

According to court documents, this case began when the sheriff’s department was dispatched to Benedict on the report that Welch and another driver were racing around town. While a deputy was en route, he received another report of a disturbance involving Welch.

The reporting party said Welch allegedly was chasing another vehicle around town, “waving a large knife out the vehicle window in a threatening manner toward the driver he was chasing.”

The reporting party also produced a photograph of Welch waving the knife toward the other person.

The deputy said in the affidavit filed with the court the knife observed in the photograph had a blade approximately 12 inches long and appeared to be a “tactical/survival-style knife.”

The deputy was also told by witnesses the situation started with Welch “peeking into windows of businesses in town and acting suspiciously.”

It was also noted Welch is a convicted felon, which makes it illegal for him to possess any weapons.

Welch waived his preliminary hearing in county court and arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court where he is facing a Class 2 felony, a Class 3 felony and a Class 3A felony.