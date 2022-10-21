Benedict Fire Department, a “family” that sticks together

BENEDICT -- At the Benedict Fire Department, teamwork remains an ingredient for the recipe of great fire service.

Fire Chief Amy Carter said their tight knit group of firefighters and emergency medical technicians is what makes their department unique. The department has 18 members including four members who are Emergency Medical Technicians and two members that are strictly medical.

Carter said, “We train like a family and we work like a family. We care about each other and we make sure everyone gets home at night, and people respect that. We have that brother and sisterhood.”

On average, the Benedict Fire Department has between 20 and 30 calls a year related to both medical and fire. Carter said the community of Benedict can always expect the members to give it 100% on the job.

“We try to be there for our community, and be there during their worst times,” said Carter. “Every member on my department really cares about our community, and we try to make that known and work hard.”

Although, they don’t have a big production, said Carter, they are always trying to help their community and surrounding communities. Every year, they partner Stromsburg’s Fire Department to give a fire prevention lesson for elementary students at cross county.

“If you can catch kids at a young age, it helps them be prepared for emergencies at events or school functions.”

They don’t have any major changes this year. They still train every month to stay up to safety techniques. During her 15 years of being involved with the department as a volunteer and chief, Carter shared that she has seen many changes from equipment changes to vehicle changes, and Carter said they are continuing to train the best they can.

Carter said, “We all have a job, we all work together to get the job done, and we work as team.”