Bench warrant issued in meth-dealing case

YORK – Richard Sandage, 53, of York (who is also classified as a transient in court documents), was supposed to be sentenced this week in a case in which he was initially charged with seven felonies regarding the dealing of methamphetamine.

The sentencing, however, didn’t take place because Sandage did not appear.

And due to his failure to appear, York County District Judge James Stecker issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

According to court documents, the initial case began when local law enforcement was dispatched on the report of a reckless driver on Interstate 80 and that the driver had entered York’s city limits.

An officer with the York Police Department saw the vehicle in question in the area of East Second Street and Lincoln Ave. The officer saw the vehicle cross the center lane and a traffic stop was initiated in the area of Third and Grant Avenue.

Sandage was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver, James Anthes, gave consent to search after admitting he had a marijuana pipe in his pocket.

Court documents indicate Sandage consented to a search of his person, during which the officer found a bag and a knife. Dispatch told the officer Sandage is a felon and is considered dangerous, so the officer placed him in handcuffs.

In the bag, the officer says there were seven individually packed bags containing methamphetamine. All totaled, the officer said there were 24 grams of methamphetamine.

Sandage was initially charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison; delivery of a controlled substance near a school (daycare), a Class 2 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison; possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and being a habitual criminal.

Court documents indicate Sandage was earlier convicted of a Class 2C felony in Carter County, Missouri.

Earlier, in York County District Court, Sandage pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance. He was facing a possible maximum sentence of six years in prison with three years of post-release supervision.

Sentencing will be rescheduled after Sandage is in custody.