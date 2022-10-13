Bench warrant issued for woman who assaulted officers, damaged cruiser

YORK – A bench warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old woman from Kansas City, Mo., who is accused of assaulting deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department and damaging a cruiser.

Angelique Herrington failed to appear this past week for a hearing in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop, in the middle of the night, on S. Lincoln Ave.

Another deputy arrived to assist and the female passenger said she was Brianna Herrick but could not provide a date of birth. Officers said she tried to walk away from the deputies and they handcuffed her.

Deputies said in court documents that she resisted their efforts to place her in the back seat of a patrol unit, kicking deputies in the legs and groin. She also struck a deputy in the head with her handcuffs and at some point a taser had to be deployed.

It was also noted there was a dent and scratches on the outside of the cruiser.

She later told a deputy and an officer with the York Police Department that her name was Angelique Herrington, according to court documents.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found pipes, grinders, other forms of paraphernalia and an alcohol container.

She has already pleaded not guilty to eight charges: second degree assault of an officer, a Class 2 felony; third degree assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; third degree assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor; obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a Class 3 misdemeanor; minor in possession, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and false reporting, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

It is not clear whether a failure to appear charge will be added after last week’s no-show.