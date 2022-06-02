Bench warrant issued for sex offender accused of non-compliance

YORK – A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a local sex offender who failed to appear in court on a charge of non-compliance with the state sex offender registry.

The warrant was issued William Aldaz, 37, whose addresses are listed in court documents as both York and Geneva.

He was supposed to appear for arraignment on a 2A felony for furnishing false or misleading information. When he failed to appear, Judge James Stecker issued the warrant.

According to court documents, Aldaz was convicted of incest in 2006 in Cuming County and a sex offender violation in 2018 in Fillmore County. He is a 25-year registrant on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

The latest charge comes from the York County Sheriff’s Department finding that Aldaz had been living in York and also moved to Geneva in recent years, without providing updated information to them regarding his residency and occupation, which is a violation of state law.

If he is convicted of the new charge, he could be facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.