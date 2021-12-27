Bench warrant issued for man set to be sentenced in drug case

YORK – This past week, in York County District Court, Tayjuan McMullen, 27, of Lincoln, failed to show up for sentencing in a case that began as one involving criminal impersonation, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

In October, a bench warrant was also issued for McMullen when he failed to show up for a status hearing in the matter. Shortly afterward, Judge James Stecker accepted McMullen’s changes of plea and the sentencing hearing was scheduled, for which he did not show.

According to court documents, the case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80, in York County, when he said he saw a speeding vehicle that was also moving back and forth between driving lanes.

A traffic stop was initiated.

McMullen was a back seat passenger in the vehicle, the trooper says in his affidavit – yet, the person presented a Nebraska identification card that said his name was Donshay Reed and he was 36 years old.

“Throughout the conversation, several factors of criminal activity were observed,” the trooper wrote in his affidavit for the court.