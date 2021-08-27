Bench warrant issued for man charged with having illegal firearms and drugs

YORK – A bench warrant was issued this week for a man who failed to appear – again – for a court hearing regarding his case involving illegal firearms and drugs.

Gildardo Jasso, 40, of Silt, Colo., is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.

When he did not appear this week, Judge James Stecker issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

York County Attorney John Lyons said it was his understanding that Jasso is incarcerated in Washington State.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the York County Court, this case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty. He stopped Jasso for driving on the shoulder of Interstate 80.

The trooper says in the affidavit that Jasso “was very argumentative.” The trooper said he requested a license status check and a criminal history check and upon doing so was informed that Jasso has a suspended license in Colorado and a lengthy criminal history for weapons and drugs to include felony convictions.