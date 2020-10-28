Bench warrant issued for man accused in illegal firearm, drug case

YORK – Gildardo Jasso, 40, of Silt, Colo., was scheduled for arraignment this week in York County District Court in a case involving illegal firearms and drugs.

However, Jasso did not appear for the proceedings and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the York County Court, this case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty. He stopped Jasso for driving on the shoulder of Interstate 80.

The trooper says in the affidavit that Jasso “was very argumentative.” He said he requested a license status check and a criminal history check and upon doing so was informed that Jasso has a suspended license in Colorado and a lengthy criminal history for weapons and drugs to include felony convictions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The trooper said he “noted signs of deceptiveness and physical indications of drug use. He asked for and was denied consent to search the vehicle. He was detained and a canine was brought to sniff the car. The canine indicated to the odor of drugs.”