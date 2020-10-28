Bench warrant issued for man accused in illegal firearm, drug case

YORK – Gildardo Jasso, 40, of Silt, Colo., was scheduled for arraignment this week in York County District Court in a case involving illegal firearms and drugs.
However, Jasso did not appear for the proceedings and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the York County Court, this case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty. He stopped Jasso for driving on the shoulder of Interstate 80.
The trooper says in the affidavit that Jasso “was very argumentative.” He said he requested a license status check and a criminal history check and upon doing so was informed that Jasso has a suspended license in Colorado and a lengthy criminal history for weapons and drugs to include felony convictions.
The trooper said he “noted signs of deceptiveness and physical indications of drug use. He asked for and was denied consent to search the vehicle. He was detained and a canine was brought to sniff the car. The canine indicated to the odor of drugs.”
A search was conducted of the vehicle, during which the trooper found a methamphetamine pipe in the driver’s door pocket, a methamphetamine pipe on the driver’s side floor and a loaded .380 caliber pistol under the driver’s seat. Additional drug paraphernalia and an open alcoholic beverage container were located as well.
Jasso was arrested at that point.
Jasso has been formally charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.
It is not clear whether a felony failure to appear charge will be filed against Jasso.
