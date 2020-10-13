Bench warrant issued for defendant in criminal impersonation case

YORK – A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Tayjuan McMullen, 27, of Lincoln who failed to show up for a status hearing in York County District Court in a case involving criminal impersonation, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance.

All the counts are felonies.

Because of his failure to appear, Judge James Stecker revoked his bond and issued the arrest warrant.

McMullen has already pleaded not guilty to all three charges and a jury trial is scheduled to be held this fall.

According to court documents, the case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80, in York County, when he said he saw a speeding vehicle that was also moving back and forth between driving lanes.

A traffic stop was initiated.

McMullen was a back seat passenger in the vehicle, the trooper says in his affidavit – yet, the person presented a Nebraska identification card that said his name was Donshay Reed and he was 36 years old.

“Throughout the conversation, several factors of criminal activity were observed,” the trooper wrote in his affidavit for the court.