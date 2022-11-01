Bench warrant issued after failure to appear for meth sentencing

YORK – A bench warrant was issued this week for Crystal Jay, 35, of Grand Island, after she failed to appear for sentencing in York County District Court for attempted possession of methamphetamine.

She was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, but that was modified as part of a plea agreement.

Jay was arrested after a middle-of-the-night traffic stop on Interstate 80, initiated by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Jay was the driver and sole occupant, who was stopped by the deputy for speeding.

Due to comments made by Jay to the deputy, a probable cause search was conducted. During the search, deputies found several articles of drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana, two hypodermic needles with one being used, a glass pipe that tested positive as containing methamphetamine, .6 grams of methamphetamine, alcohol wipes, two glass pipes with burned marijuana residue and a “dab rig” which is used for smoking THC concentrate after it is burned at a very high temperature.

A sentencing date will be set after she is taken into custody on the warrant.