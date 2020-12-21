Bench warrant issued after defendant fails to appear for hearing in drug case

YORK – A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of James N. Noble, 48, of Grand Island, due to his failure to appear for a final hearing regarding revocation of his probation in York County.

The case began when Noble was arrested after an undercover investigation involving officers with the Rural Apprehension Program (RAP).

According to court documents and factual basis proceedings earlier provided by Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis, a confidential informant arranged a drug buy in York and two separate transactions were witnessed by investigators.

The transactions took place in a trailer park in York after Noble went to a known drug house to purchase marijuana.

Officers recorded, listened to and watched the transactions take place and then seized the marijuana following the buys.

He was sentenced to probation, but then has been accused of violating terms of that probation.

The probation hearing scheduled for this past week was to be the final one, but upon his non-appearance prompted Judge James Stecker to issue the warrant.

The possible maximum sentence in this case is five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, if probation is revoked.