Being in Phase 4 -- County now has new COVID-19 guidelines

YORK – Phase 4 has begun, which means many restrictions mandated in Phase 3 will no longer be mandates by law – they are now “recommended best practices” for many businesses and organizations.

The percentage of capacity of indoor spaces remains the same as it was in Phase 3. Phase 4 keeps a 75 percent capacity limit on large indoor venues.

But all the other state-imposed mandates in Phase 3 are now considered to be voluntary.

It does not override local mask mandates in Lincoln and Omaha, nor does it supersede rules set by public and private universities and local school districts.

When the change was announced, it was explained by state officials that the decision to pare down restrictions was made based on the capacity of Nebraska medical facilities to handle an increase in patients.

“The goal has always been to protect hospital capacity and capacity remains stable,” said Governor Pete Ricketts’ spokesman Taylor Gage.

The new measures that are now in place apply to all counties in Nebraska except for Lancaster County where officials there are waiting to enter Phase 4.