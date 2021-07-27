Behind the scenes of the York County Fair

YORK -- For the best family entertainment, music, and displays of local talent of 4-H and FFA members, the York County Fair will be underway from Thursday, August 5 to Sunday, August 8. Although, without the help and services of the York County Fair Board, the fair would not be possible.

President of the York County Ag Society Brad Gloystein said, “We work all year round with the extension office and the 4-H and FFA chapters. They take care of their duties and we take care of ours.”

From taking care of the facilities at the fairgrounds to planning and organizing the events of the fair, everyone on the fair board pitches in. “Each member has an activity or event to take care of, and we split them into committees whether it be livestock, entertainment, advertising or financial,” said Gloystein. This year there are a total of 15 members including Gloystein who has been on the fair board for 38 years. The biggest change for the fair board was losing three members who have represented over 120 years of experience and service on the board.

Despite the loss of experience, new members are stepping up. “We now have young ones coming in with fresh, creative activities that haven’t been thought of before,” said Gloystein.