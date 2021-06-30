Behind the scenes, Firecracker Frenzy is detailed and expensive

YORK – It’s getting a bit frantic this week as people behind the scenes from all walks of local life, under coordination of the York Chamber of Commerce, stand shoulder-to-shoulder to make sure Saturday night’s Firecracker Frenzy is all it has been in the past … and what it’s been in the past is spectacular.
One wonders, though, how well the hundreds of folks from near and far who glut the north side of town each year the night of July 3 truly understand the nuts and bolts of how the extravaganza comes to be.
The end result is explosive and obvious, but what of the support no one sees without which none of it would be possible?
Madonna Mogul, director of the Chamber, spearheads the event but would be the first to proclaim that she does not do it alone.
Krista Knox, her administrative assistant, and Hannah Miller, marketing and events coordinator, are also up their elbows in a minutia of work from the largest tasks – making sure WY-AD is coordinated to bring the pallets of shoot tubes today, work they do without charge, from storage to the fields at the Cornerstone Soccer Complex – to miniscule but no less important details such as hanging trash bags on guardrails in the grandstand.
“We absolutely hate litter,” commented Mogul.
Storage? What role does storage play in Firecracker Frenzy?
Turns out the banks of shoot tubes are tucked away on pallets 364 days a year for use the night of the 365th. The price tag? Six-hundred-dollars.
Neville Construction’s crane and Wagner Decorating’s enormous flag is a partnership between those local firms.
“It would not happen without them,” said Mogul of the spectacular, lighted flag exhibit below the fireworks.
Kopcho's Sanitation places dumpsters for use by TeamMates adults and their mentees who show up faithfully at 7:30 on July 4 each year to pick up the thousands of bits of shell debris that settled to earth as the explosions rocked the sky the night before.
A donation is appropriate and certainly well-earned so that budget line item, too, must be covered.
The Wild Hawgs local motorcycle club has taken on the concessions piece of Firecracker Frenzy for years, but Saturday night they are ramping up their game. Each year club members choose a community project to which all concession proceeds are directed.
Mogul said the Wild Hawgs are going to have six portable concession shelters scattered in areas known to attract lots of fireworks enthusiasts away from the fairgrounds. One, for example, will be found at the York Public Schools bus barn north of the grounds. The main stand will be in a building near the grandstand.
Saturday morning, Mogul and her staff will be on-site to, among many other duties, hang flags to close off the internal portion of the fairgrounds to vehicles for safety and to hang the aforementioned trash bags.
Green Realty chips in, too, parking a flatbed stage in front of the grandstand for announcers and hosts.
“I will meet with the shoot team Saturday morning,” said Mogul, to support the six professional pyro technicians expected to spend all day tending to every detail as they set up.
The Chamber will feed them and others from 5-6 after which the firing team will take a couple hours for a “cool down period,” Mogul explained.
Gates open at 8, local Boys Scouts will place the Colors and Laura Jensen from Stromsburg is to sing the National Anthem just before 10.
Folks are invited to tune in to KOOL Radio 103.5 or 1370 AM to hear patriotic music that accompanies the shoot.
Mogul said donation buckets will be conveniently placed at entrances to the grandstand where, organizers hope, people will demonstrate their generosity and appreciation. Firecracker Frenzy receives nary a dime from city government, county government or any other public source. From Year 1 the evening has been 100% dependent upon private support.
Following the grand finale, Mogul and her crew will turn on the lights, pick up flags, signs and the like, then “take it all the office, open the door and throw it inside,” she said with a chuckle. By then everyone behind the scenes will be more than ready to call it a night.
Local law enforcement worked with the Chamber to design a plan that will get everyone on their way quickly and with minimum traffic snarls. At one major intersection police will direct traffic manually, whether the lights be red or green.
“If an officer directs you to go north, but you really want to go south, just go north,” Mogul asked. “This is York, Nebraska.”
Then, almost immediately, the process will begin all over again to organize and pay for the July 3, 2022 show.
“I have to have the check in their hands by April 15,” Mogul said.
Donations may be delivered or mailed to the Chamber office or made online at yorkchamber.org/frenzy.