Behind the scenes, Firecracker Frenzy is detailed and expensive

Saturday morning, Mogul and her staff will be on-site to, among many other duties, hang flags to close off the internal portion of the fairgrounds to vehicles for safety and to hang the aforementioned trash bags.

Green Realty chips in, too, parking a flatbed stage in front of the grandstand for announcers and hosts.

“I will meet with the shoot team Saturday morning,” said Mogul, to support the six professional pyro technicians expected to spend all day tending to every detail as they set up.

The Chamber will feed them and others from 5-6 after which the firing team will take a couple hours for a “cool down period,” Mogul explained.

Gates open at 8, local Boys Scouts will place the Colors and Laura Jensen from Stromsburg is to sing the National Anthem just before 10.

Folks are invited to tune in to KOOL Radio 103.5 or 1370 AM to hear patriotic music that accompanies the shoot.

Mogul said donation buckets will be conveniently placed at entrances to the grandstand where, organizers hope, people will demonstrate their generosity and appreciation. Firecracker Frenzy receives nary a dime from city government, county government or any other public source. From Year 1 the evening has been 100% dependent upon private support.