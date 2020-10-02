Beaver Crossing partners with NRD to improve historic park

BEAVER CROSSING -- When a massive tornado tore through Beaver Crossing on Mother’s Day 2014, it destroyed or damaged virtually every home and business in the small community, ripped trees out by the roots, and left farm buildings lying in heaps of twisted metal. Powerlines blocked the roads and center pivots with wheels in the air were scattered across fields.

Thankfully, no one in Beaver Crossing was hurt; neither was the community’s spirit harmed.

Immediately, residents began the long, slow process of clearing away the wreckage and working together to build back stronger than before.

The city park, just a few blocks from downtown, became the unofficial dumping grounds during the clean-up phase. Debris littered what was once the main gathering place for the community.

“We wondered if we would ever see green grass there again,” said longtime resident Marsha Barth. “There were huge piles of trees and there was broken glass and nails everywhere.”

It took more than a year to finish repairs to homes and businesses before work on restoring the park could begin. Municipal funds were involved in the clean-up, but there wasn’t money in the village’s budget to rebuild the ballfields, grandstands and other amenities.