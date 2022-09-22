Batman gems featured at Kilgore

YORK -- Batman fanatic, Todd Kirshenbaum, has put on display of what he calls his “holy collectibles” at the Kilgore Library for all of the superhero lovers to see.

Kirshenbaum said he’s been obsessed with Batman since he first watched the show in 1966, when it came out. His earliest memory of receiving any superhero swag was at his fifth birthday.

Kirshenbaum said, “I was just mesmerized by the show and for my birthday, my mom decorated our garage as the Batcave and she bought Batman mugs for all the kids that came to the birthday party.”

His mom still has the mugs stashed somewhere, but won’t let him take them home as it reminds her of when Kirshenbaum was young.

His favorite childhood memory was when he and his friends would make super hero capes out of tied, black bed sheets and imagined that they were “fighting crimes” in the neighborhood.

In 1989, Kirshenbaum had the opportunity to meet his hero, Adam West, who was the original actor of Batman.

Kirshenbaum explained, “At the zoo we had a traveling exhibit of bats. I was in a planning meeting and someone asked, ‘Hey, is that guy who played Batman still living?’ and I said ‘Yes, he is.’ Then we planned and brought him to Lincoln and I escorted him around. It was nice spending time with him.”

Kirshenbaum said his inner-child was screaming with excitement when talking to him. Kirshenbaum told West all about his childhood and fifth birthday party. The best part about it all was when West gave Kirshenbaum’s mom a call and his mom didn’t believe she was speaking to the real Batman.

“He gave me back the phone and I told my mom ‘Stop it, this is embarrassing, it’s really him.’”

Kirshenbaum was Batman’s wingman for a couple days, setting up arrangements including a book signing for the “Back to the Batcave” at the Nebraska Book Store. When they first arrived to the bookstore, there weren’t any cars sitting in the parking lot, said Kirshenbaum. Kirshenbaum turned a little red from the embarrassment, but once they went inside, they saw the book store backed with people.

Kirshenbaum left the store with a signed book and an experience he will never forget. The book is on display in the library along with figurines, batman cups, posters and candy holders. He also has autographed photos Yvonne Craig who played Batgirl and Burt Ward who played Robin.

He said he was so nervous meeting Batgirl that he threw up all over, but at least he got an autograph and she’d remember him as the “puking kid.”

Kirshenbaum says he’ll continue to collect. He enjoys scrounging around on the internet for historical Batman gems. He said he’d like to dedicate one room in his house all to Batman because his closet of collectibles is getting a little too full. The display at the library features only half of what he has.

Kirshenbaum’s Batman fan collection will be in the library until September 29 for others to enjoy and marvel.