Barry Redfern elected as York mayor

“As we learned this year the future can be hard to predict. We have great people working for the City of York but there are a number of key leadership roles in the city administration that will need to be filled and hiring the right people will be very important. We have money in this year’s budget to complete a flood study of the entire city to see what courses of action we can take to mitigate some of the negative effects to many areas of town that have been effected by the new flood maps. We cannot forget to keep maintaining our infrastructure and city facilities, we know how expensive it becomes when they are neglected,” Redfern continued.

“I want York to stay a welcoming place to live, work, raise a family and have a quality of life we can all be proud of. With efforts of our city staff we have created a Student City Council. I believe so strongly in education and that our children are so important which is why I try and spend as much time as I can with the youth in York,” Redfern said.

“I would like to see the citizens of York be proud and unapologetic about their city administration. In the last few years, we have felt beaten up and pushed aside. I would like to see everyone work together. York’s city administration should work for its community,” Mogul said in that earlier interview. “In the future I would like to see York regain its reputation as a leader in the State of Nebraska. In the not too distant past, York was a community that others looked to for inspiration and innovation. I think York is the best first-class city in the state. I want to spread the word and rebuild York’s reputation and standing.”

