Barry Redfern elected as York mayor

YORK – Barry Redfern, the sitting mayor of York, was elected Tuesday to remain mayor.
Running against Redfern was Ron Mogul, sitting president of the city council.
Redfern received 1,904 votes in the General Election.
Mogul received 1,670 votes.
The figures are still considered unofficial, according to York County Clerk Kelly Turner, who presented the final results at 3 a.m., Wednesday morning.
There were 10 write-in votes.
Support Local Journalism
All totaled, 3,584 votes were cast for the York mayoral race.
The final figures showed Redfern received 53 percent of the votes, Mogul received 46 percent.
Both men reflected on their aspirations to seek the mayoral seat, prior to the election.
“I am proud that we have reestablished confidence with the citizens in getting the city’s finances in line. The last two budgets have been conservative but we have still been able to get projects done and build back our reserves. We found out that it is imperative to have stable finances to achieve our other goals and build on a secure community.
“As a council person and as mayor I have worked to invest in the city’s assets and ensure that we are making smart choices in keeping York a safe and happy place to live. Currently I am so excited to see work going on at the auditorium and soon the community center,” Redfern said. “Street projects are happening and more are planned. Working with NPPD we have a great solar project in the works and we have started the process of opening new cells to extend the life of the landfill for decades. Residential housing lots are being developed along with new apartments being completed. I see more progress in housing which I hope will help our local businesses find the employees they need. I think the proposed Peyton Parker Lane Playground is really a neat project and I am sure the community will get behind this passionate group and make it happen.
“As we learned this year the future can be hard to predict. We have great people working for the City of York but there are a number of key leadership roles in the city administration that will need to be filled and hiring the right people will be very important. We have money in this year’s budget to complete a flood study of the entire city to see what courses of action we can take to mitigate some of the negative effects to many areas of town that have been effected by the new flood maps. We cannot forget to keep maintaining our infrastructure and city facilities, we know how expensive it becomes when they are neglected,” Redfern continued.
“I want York to stay a welcoming place to live, work, raise a family and have a quality of life we can all be proud of. With efforts of our city staff we have created a Student City Council. I believe so strongly in education and that our children are so important which is why I try and spend as much time as I can with the youth in York,” Redfern said.
“I would like to see the citizens of York be proud and unapologetic about their city administration. In the last few years, we have felt beaten up and pushed aside. I would like to see everyone work together. York’s city administration should work for its community,” Mogul said in that earlier interview. “In the future I would like to see York regain its reputation as a leader in the State of Nebraska. In the not too distant past, York was a community that others looked to for inspiration and innovation. I think York is the best first-class city in the state. I want to spread the word and rebuild York’s reputation and standing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!