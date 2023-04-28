Barbara Ann (Bamesberger) Porter was taken to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 26, at the age of 75. Barbara was born on October 30, 1947 to Mildred Heberlee, in Omaha. She was adopted as an infant by her parents Harold and Florence Bamesberger of Hampton. Barbara was raised in Hampton and attended school there. On April 29, 1964 she was united in marriage to James Porter, Sr. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Hampton. They remained married until Barbara’s passing, 58 years, 11 months and 28 days. During their years together, Jim and Barb lived in many different places, but no matter how near or far away they were, Barb always made sure that her family was the highest priority. Barb had a smile that would light up a room and a distinct and contagious laugh that would sometimes go on, and on, and on until she, and everyone around her, could not possibly laugh anymore. Barb lived her life with a servant’s heart, and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, first and foremost.