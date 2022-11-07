Ballpark complex sees most usage ever

YORK – The highest-ever usage of the ballpark complex and many new features were the highlights of this year’s report made to the council by York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts.

“This has been a very exciting year, with everything that has been going on,” Folts told the council during this past week’s meeting.

She said the ballpark had the most usage it’s ever had since it was created, in the fiscal year of 2021-22.

Regarding league play, there were 34 teams, 176 usages of batting cages, 670 practices and 320 games. There were 10 tournaments which engaged 483 teams with 155 field-usages, over the course of 24 total days and 907 games. She also noted the RV camper spots were a hit, with 56 reservations. Folts said the RV spots will be even more popular next year, now that people know they exist.

Folts said the city auditorium (or portions of it) was rented 1,057 times. It was also the home of the parks and recreation department between October of 2021 and March of 2022, while the community center was under construction.

Regarding the community center itself, she presented the figures that only represented March through September, since those were the months it was open in the fiscal year. During that time, however, there was record usage. There were 1,066 rentals; 14,969 member check-ins; 3,594 memberships purchased; two adult programs created; 6,195 adult participants; 70 youth programs; 9,798 youth participants; and Fun City was created. She said in the first month it was open, after renovation, they sold a whopping 1,553 memberships. She said currently, the community center has an incredible 6,000 members and Fun City continues to be a “huge hit.”

The family aquatic center saw 16,988 people go through its doors this last summer, with 8,527 being member and 8,461 being non-members. She said concessions sold at the aquatic center amounted to 15,809 items being sold.

Regarding the parks in the city, the new tot playground was added at East Hill Park; work on the all-inclusive Peyton Parker Lane Playground continues; a picnic shelter was added at Miller Park; and the splash pad at Harrison Park will be completed for use this following summer.

“Considering 10 years of data, we saw the most ever venue bookings, which is awesome,” Folts said.

She also wanted to thank Councilmember Sheila Hubbard, who is not seeking reelection this year, for her years of served on the parks and recreation committee.