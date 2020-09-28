Ballots are in the mail, early voting to begin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORK – Monday, Sept. 28, was the first day for early voting ballots to be mailed out to registered voters who requested them.

That means that as soon as they are received – likely on Tuesday, Sept. 29 – early voting can begin.

Nebraska is a “no-excuse” state, meaning any registered voter may request an early voting ballot and will not be required to provide a reason.

Registered voters first must ask for a ballot to be sent to them. Once they receive their ballot, they can complete it and return it to the county election office in person, by mail or by putting it in the drop box on the west side of the York County Courthouse.

Ballots received via postal service will be accompanied with instructions on how to cast a vote and a return envelope. The voted ballot must be placed in the return envelope. The envelope must be sealed and signed by the voter.

Oct. 5 is the first day that early voting can physically take place in county election offices.

The next important date to remember is Oct. 23 – that’s the last day for voters to request a ballot be mailed to them.

Nov. 2 is the last day to physically vote early in a county election office.