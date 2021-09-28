Bailey Robinson of York selected for Clifton Builders Program

"The students in our Clifton Builders Program have natural talents that help them create a positive impact in their communities, businesses and teams," Hodges said. "They have been called 'disruptive' - a term not always seen as a positive. But we believe there is no changing the future without disrupting the present. Disruption is not a threat, it is an invitation to move on and to redefine normal, especially in trying times such as a pandemic. These students have what it takes to lead us to a better future."