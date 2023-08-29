The back-to-school season has arrived, and families across the country are busy with all the anticipation, activities, and new learning opportunities that come with it. However, on a wide range of issues – from the cost of supplies to lagging student proficiencies – many Americans are facing unprecedented hardships resulting from the anti-growth, anti-parent policies of the Biden administration.

Inflation is still hitting households hard. According to estimates from the National Retail Federation, average households will have to spend $100 more on back-to-school necessities than they did in 2020. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index shows the cost of pens, markers, and mechanical pencils is up 13 percent from 2019. Additionally, NielsenIQ data shows binders and folders cost 48.5 percent more than last year, and crayons and highlighters are up 18.5 percent.

The Biden administration’s record on consumer costs is disappointing to say the least, and its failures to support parents and students are glaring. Under President Biden, the reopening of schools after devastating COVID closures was slow-walked, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowed teachers unions – not science – to dictate CDC COVID guidance. We’re now seeing a disturbing trend of learning lagging well behind.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the nation’s report card, test results for elementary schools have dropped by 5 points in reading and 7 points in mathematics compared to 2020. This is the worst score decline in reading in three decades, and the first ever score decline in math. Just 33 and 36 percent of fourth graders are proficient in reading and math, respectively. Sadly, proficiency for eighth graders is worse, with just 31 percent having reading proficiency and 26 percent having math proficiency.

To make matters worse, President Biden recently downplayed the role of parents in their child’s education, saying “There’s no such thing as someone else’s child.” After the Department of Justice villainized parental involvement at school board meetings in 2021, it is clear we need to stand up for the rights of parents. No one cares more about the development and success of their children than parents, and parents should have the ultimate decision-making power when it comes to what is best for their children.

This is why House Republicans have passed the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act (H.R. 5), a bill to assert the rights of parents to know what is being taught in schools, be heard by school administrators, see school budgets, protect their child’s privacy, and be updated on any violent activity at school. This is commonsense, but the Senate has refused to bring H.R. 5 to the floor for a vote. The House passed H.R. 5 in March of this year, and the Senate has had more than enough time to act. It’s time for President Biden to acknowledge the rights of parents to be involved in the education of their own children.

I have also introduced legislation, the Educational Choice for Children Act (H.R. 531), which would expand families’ access to high-quality education. Every child deserves a chance to succeed no matter their ZIP code or socioeconomic status. H.R. 531 would create a pool of annual tax credits for private, non-profit scholarship granting organizations, or SGOs. These SGOs would then allocate one-for-one tax credits to donor families and businesses and grant scholarships to families. The scholarships could be used to pay for traditional tuition costs as well as tutoring, supplies, and other needs for families in rural areas where their local district cannot fully meet their needs and where traditional school options don’t exist.

With a strong tradition in education and outstanding public school system, Nebraska’s schools excel in working with parents to serve students. Despite the challenges caused by the Biden administration’s failing policies, Americans will come together to unleash the promise of young Americans. House Republicans are working hard to expand opportunity and growth, and we won’t stop fighting for families and a brighter future for our young people.