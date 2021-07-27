Back to School: YPS makes changes for the new school year

YORK -- On August 12, York Public Schools anticipate approximately 1,524 students from pre-school to high school to join their school system for the 2021-2022 academic year.

One plan that will be consistent through the elementary, middle and high schools is the COVID procedures. A parent letter was sent out to inform families about any updates.

So far, the district is still in the mask-optional phase.

“We are going to keep some of the hygiene procedures we have going,” York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said. “We’ve put some bipolar ionization machines in the HVAC systems which help kill viruses as they enter the air. These have been in place since last fall.”

The school’s maintenance crews will also be cleaning high-touch areas to help reduce the spread of any illnesses.

Vaccines aren’t mandatory, but the district encourages families to educate themselves on what they feel is best for their student. The current COVID procedures will work in tiers and they can be adjusted as situations change.

“We’re going to have to work with our families,” Bartholomew said. “If their student is having symptoms, parents need to keep them at home. We want to try to minimize the spread.”