Back to School: YPS makes changes for the new school year

YORK -- On August 12, York Public Schools anticipate approximately 1,524 students from pre-school to high school to join their school system for the 2021-2022 academic year.
One plan that will be consistent through the elementary, middle and high schools is the COVID procedures. A parent letter was sent out to inform families about any updates.
So far, the district is still in the mask-optional phase.
“We are going to keep some of the hygiene procedures we have going,” York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said. “We’ve put some bipolar ionization machines in the HVAC systems which help kill viruses as they enter the air. These have been in place since last fall.”
The school’s maintenance crews will also be cleaning high-touch areas to help reduce the spread of any illnesses.
Vaccines aren’t mandatory, but the district encourages families to educate themselves on what they feel is best for their student. The current COVID procedures will work in tiers and they can be adjusted as situations change.
“We’re going to have to work with our families,” Bartholomew said. “If their student is having symptoms, parents need to keep them at home. We want to try to minimize the spread.”
The district said they have learned that the virus is airborne, and most of what they are going to do is to be as proactive as possible.
Another change for all three buildings is that there will be a few new teachers this year.
“We had several people retire,” Bartholomew said. “We lost a lot of longevity. As a school district, it’s tough to replace people who have taught in the district for 20, 30 and even 40 years. However, we’re excited for the team we are bringing in.”
The district put a list of all of the retiring teachers on Facebook to celebrate their time serving in York. There are several new staff members who are joining the district for the first day of school in August.
Retiring Teachers –
• Cheryl Gardner – 24 years
• Dennis Haack – 17 years
• Becky Niewedde – 33 years
• Merrilee Roemmich – 44 years
• Rita Thomas – 27 years
Administrative Assistants –
• Roxane Johnson – 16 years
• Debbie Loreman – 40 years
Technology Office Assistant
• Vicki Hesson – 32 years
Paraprofessional
• Patty Romans – 22 years
Nurse –
• Patti Vincent – 7 years
New teachers and staff
• Allie Brooke - First Grade
• Samantha Due – High School Spanish
• Marissa Gaston - Preschool
• Shelby Mauler – Elementary Special Education
• Maddie Moser – Elementary Special Education
• Dylan Olmsted – Middle School Language Arts
• Tonya Papineau - Sixpence
• Kelly Brooke - Administrative Assistant at York High School
• Betsy Forbis - Administrative Assistants at York High School
• Atley Henderson - Elementary School Nurse
This summer, the school district has continued the current construction it has been working on.
At the high school, there is a HVAC project going on. They were able to put a brand new chiller and heater in the building with the help of federal COVID relief dollars. The district said minimal school dollars have been used for these improvements.
There is another round of relief dollars to help improve the school buildings. The district is currently taking feedback. Phase two to the HVAC project is also being considered.
The high school is also going to have a multi-year roofing project starting in the next few weeks.
“For the next eight years, we will probably have some type of roofing project going on,” Bartholomew said. “It won’t be major, but it’ll cover different spots to make sure the roof stays in good condition.”
Bartholomew said he has received questions about the upcoming school year from parents, but added the feedback has been mostly been positive.
“Every school year brings excitement. I think this one is more exciting because of last year. There is a new normal. We have to be aware that the pandemic is not over. We’ve learned a lot over the past year.”
The new teachers will meet on August 6 to prepare for the upcoming year. Teacher pre-service days will be from August 9-11.
These contract days will include meetings throughout the day, and there will be a staff kickoff day before students come back to the classroom.