Back to School: McCool Junction sees new improvement projects

McCOOL JUNCTION – McCool Junction expects to welcome around 265 K-12 students on August 13 for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year.
Meet Your Teacher night will be on August 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. for students to get acquainted with their new classroom.
Last year, the school had live streamed events on Facebook for families who couldn’t attend these ceremonies and events. Some of these were the elementary school concerts and dancing with teachers.
Students were still able to participate in track and field events outside. The school held MJPS Arby’s night, and there was also a “drive your tractor to school day.”
A few staff retired this year. Previous superintendent Curtis Cogswell retired this past school year. Dade McDonald is filling his spot as the new superintendent for McCool Junction. Marcia Clark retired after teaching for over 44 years.
There are two new staff members who will join the school district this year:
• Cody Wallinger will be the new K-12 Principal.
• Joanna Carver will be returning to McCool Junction as the new librarian and elementary counselor.
When it comes to COVID protocol, the school said they will be following a “Safe Return to School” plan that will be posted on their website. They will focus on things they can do to help slow the spread of the virus in the building.
The district is going to continue to work with Four Corners Health Department to follow their guidance with what they should require from students. The district said they will share information relating to vaccine opportunities as well.
Over the summer, construction was completed on their office project. They had an updated key fob system put in place, as well as new carpet put down in a few of the hallways.
One notable addition is the addition to the gym and weight room. McCool won state in football and cross country this past year, and the athletes and coaches are excited to have an updated place to train.
With the completion of the new gym, McCool started a new weight training program called Mustang Power. People can come and use the equipment, and it shows how much sports have grown at the school.
Before the pandemic, the school was in the process of implementing Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) with the teaching staff. The school hopes to revisit and start these again this year.
“This will become our model for professional development and school improvement in our school district,” McDonald said. “We will focus on teacher collaboration to help our students learn the essential outcomes we want them to learn.
McDonald said he has several things he has to learn in his new role as superintendent. He said that he has outstanding leaders and a great support base from the community to learn from.