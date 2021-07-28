Back to School: McCool Junction sees new improvement projects

The district is going to continue to work with Four Corners Health Department to follow their guidance with what they should require from students. The district said they will share information relating to vaccine opportunities as well.

Over the summer, construction was completed on their office project. They had an updated key fob system put in place, as well as new carpet put down in a few of the hallways.

One notable addition is the addition to the gym and weight room. McCool won state in football and cross country this past year, and the athletes and coaches are excited to have an updated place to train.

With the completion of the new gym, McCool started a new weight training program called Mustang Power. People can come and use the equipment, and it shows how much sports have grown at the school.

Before the pandemic, the school was in the process of implementing Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) with the teaching staff. The school hopes to revisit and start these again this year.

“This will become our model for professional development and school improvement in our school district,” McDonald said. “We will focus on teacher collaboration to help our students learn the essential outcomes we want them to learn.