Back to School: Fillmore Central to see new faces

GENEVA -- Fillmore Central Public Schools plans to welcome around 550 elementary, middle and high school students back for the 2021-2022 academic year on August 12.

Last school year, the school had graduation and honors ceremonies available on livestream for people to watch because of limited attendance with COVID.

Elementary students had a track meet on May 14. Students from kindergarten to sixth grade participated in various running and field events.

This summer, there was a Panther volleyball camp for students from third to twelfth grade at the high school gym. Another basketball camp was held for youth third through eighth grade.

Later in the summer, the district had six members attend the 2021 virtual FBLA National Leadership Conference that took place from June 29-July 2.

Josh Cumpston is the superintendent. He was new to the district last year. Cumpston said there isn’t any new COVID protocol set for this year.

“There are new CDC announcements coming out all the time,” Cumpston said. “We will be responsive to these needs, and we will continue to social distance when we can. At some point, we might need to transition to masks.”